Mount Seeks Easter Donations - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Mount Seeks Easter Donations

Posted: Updated:

Easter Sunday is three weeks away, and local philanthropist Evelyn Mount is preparing for the holiday by stocking her shelves. 

She has already received quite a bit of food donations, but she's in need of more. 

"People don't have anything for the holidays, and we have to give it to them when we have it," said Mount. "That goes for Christmas, Thanksgiving and all." 

She is particularly looking for meet, specifically chicken, and chicken parts. Mount says this is the first year she has seen that demand.

She's also in need of cranberry sauce, mixed fruit, vegetables, and gravy.    

This year, she and her volunteers are sticking bags and baskets with any Easter supply and food, and give them out to families with kids right before the holiday.

Anything is inside the baskets, from plastic eggs, to candy, even clothes.

Last year she gave out 914 baskets to needy families, and this year, she is looking to hand out the same number, if not more.

Right now, she has already made 160 baskets, but with three weeks to go, she is asking for Northern Nevada's help.

She says she does this just to put a smile on the kids' faces come Easter morning. 

"Unwrapping the baskets, getting them all sorted out, for the tiny kids and the middle sized kids," she said. "So we have a good time for Easter. We have more fun at Easter than Christmas."  

If you would like to donate to mount, you can do it all year long. Simply drop everything off at her home, 2530 Cannan Street.

If you're in need of food, you can drop by Dick Taylor Park Saturday, April 19 during the morning.

Written By Landon Miller

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.