Mount Seeks Easter Donations

Easter Sunday is three weeks away, and local philanthropist Evelyn Mount is preparing for the holiday by stocking her shelves.

She has already received quite a bit of food donations, but she's in need of more.

"People don't have anything for the holidays, and we have to give it to them when we have it," said Mount. "That goes for Christmas, Thanksgiving and all."

She is particularly looking for meet, specifically chicken, and chicken parts. Mount says this is the first year she has seen that demand.

She's also in need of cranberry sauce, mixed fruit, vegetables, and gravy.

This year, she and her volunteers are sticking bags and baskets with any Easter supply and food, and give them out to families with kids right before the holiday.

Anything is inside the baskets, from plastic eggs, to candy, even clothes.

Last year she gave out 914 baskets to needy families, and this year, she is looking to hand out the same number, if not more.

Right now, she has already made 160 baskets, but with three weeks to go, she is asking for Northern Nevada's help.

She says she does this just to put a smile on the kids' faces come Easter morning.

"Unwrapping the baskets, getting them all sorted out, for the tiny kids and the middle sized kids," she said. "So we have a good time for Easter. We have more fun at Easter than Christmas."

If you would like to donate to mount, you can do it all year long. Simply drop everything off at her home, 2530 Cannan Street.

If you're in need of food, you can drop by Dick Taylor Park Saturday, April 19 during the morning.

Written By Landon Miller