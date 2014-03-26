Money Watch Q & A: LivingSocial

If you are a bargain hunter, tonight's Money Watch Q & A is for you. A marketing executive for LivingSocial will be available to answer your questions about the deal-of-the-day website. Laura Wilber will be taking your calls between 5 - 6 p.m.

From restaurant to spa, vacation and retail deals, www.LivingSocial.com is a way to localize your coupons. It is free to sign up.

If you are a business, looking to offer deals to northern Nevadans, Wilber can explain how this online exposure can benefit you, too. The deals are often very specific with dates and times.

To learn more about signing up and the cost, call (775) 858-2222.

If you are a restaurant or an entertainment-based business who would like to promote a deal on LivingSocial, contact Laura Wilber directly at 775.345.5301.

Written by Kristen Remington