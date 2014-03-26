Apple Sausage Breakfast Burrito - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Apple Sausage Breakfast Burrito

©2014 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Total Time: 1 hrs 30 min
Prep: 30 min
Cook: 1 hrs
Servings: Makes 8 burritos
 
Ingredients:

2 tsp olive oil
4 chicken & apple sausage link, sliced
1 medium yellow onion
1 sweet red pepper, diced
1 small pkg sweet potato French fries
1 Granny Smith apple, diced
8 eggs
1 cup finely shredded Cheddar Jack Cheese
8 large burrito tortillas
2 tbsp rice milk or almond milk

Directions:

Heat oven to 425. Place sweet potato fries on the baking sheet and bake in the oven at 425 for 20 minutes (or directions on package) Hint: this is a super shortcut, OR you can get 2 sweet potatoes or yams,  let them soak in warm water for 3 hours, peel and slice into fries, place on baking sheet and bake at 425 for 1 hour. When done, dice the sweet potato fries and set
aside.

Slice sausage links into 1/4" slices.  Dice the onions, pepper and the apple.  Set aside.  Crack the eggs and place the eggs in a small bowl and add about a teaspoon of rice milk and whisk with a fork until well-mixed.  Also set aside.

Heat the oil in a large non-stick skillet on medium low heat.  Add the diced onion and sauté about 5-7 minutes until brown. Push aside in the pan. Add sausages. Saute 5 minutes until brown. Add diced red pepper and saute for 2 minutes until Al Dente, or crisp to the bite, not soft.

Remove onions, peppers and sausage from the pan and place in a large bowl and set aside.
Add diced apple to the same pan and cook for 1-2 minutes or until the apple begins to soften.  Don't cook too long.  You don't want your diced apple to become mushy!

Once the apple is cooked, remove and add to the large bowl with the onions, peppers and sausage.

In a bowl, add the 8 eggs, add the rice milk and beat the eggs until scrambled. Add the eggs to the pan and cook until they no longer look wet.

Lay out a large tortilla on the counter. Add about 1/8 of the sausage, onion, pepper and apple mixture to the tortilla, add 1/8 of the eggs, add sweet potato French fries and sprinkle with shredded cheese.  Fold tortilla and serve!

This recipe makes 8 breakfast burritos! Wrap burritos in plastic wrap and place in the fridge for later. Or wrap in plastic and aluminum foil and place in the freezer for later. Grab, heat and go!!


Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

