Ask the Doctor: Dense Breast Tissue

Forty-percent of women have dense breast tissue. The problem is this type of tissue can hide tumors on a mammogram.

To learn more, Dr. James Cohen will join us in our Ask the Doctor segment. He's the medical director of the Renown Institute for Cancer.

If you'd like to talk to him, call 858-2222 between 5pm-6pm.

For future questions, call (775) 982-4000. You can also go to http://www.renown.org/cancer

To learn even more about dense breast tissue, you can watch Wendy Damonte's TEDx talk here: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lQPLMWuTlWQ

