License Plates for Nevada's 150th Prove Popular

The specialty license plate marking Nevada's 150th birthday is shaping up to be a hit.



The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports (http://bit.ly/1iUCPRv) 6,016 of the plates had been issued as of March 15, and another 879 had been ordered.



Department of Motor Vehicles spokesman David Fierro says the plate is going to be very popular and points out that Nevada's official anniversary is still months away.



The commemorative plate features a blue field with a logo and the state motto, "Battle Born."



It costs an extra $33.50, and $25 of that goes to the state's Sesquicentennial Commission to support 150th birthday celebrations.

------

Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com (AP)