Moneywatch Q & A: IRS Tax Return Tips

Tuesday, April 15th is the deadline to file your tax return. And we know many of you still have tax-related questions. So, IRS spokesman, Raphael Tulino is here to help in our Money Watch Q & A.

Meanwhile, if you didn't file a tax return for 2010, the Internal Revenue Service says it might have a refund waiting for you.

The deadline to claim it is April 15, and you have to file a 2010 return to get the money.

The IRS said Wednesday it has $760 million in refunds owed to people who did not file returns for 2010. Some people weren't required to file returns because they made too little money, but had income taxes withheld from their pay by employers.

Taxpayers have three years to claim refunds. Since 2010 returns were due in April 2011, the deadline to claim a refund is next month. There's no penalty for filing a late return that qualifies for a refund.

Unclaimed refunds become property of the Treasury. (AP)