Places 2 Check Out: Lanna Thai Cafe & Culinary School

In Places 2 Check Out, we take you inside a restaurant that also doubles as a culinary school.

Lanna's Thai Cafe & Culinary School is open for lunch and dinner but offers culinary classes on Monday nights.

Chef Pim Marshall is from Thailand and learned to make authentic dishes from her family.

Her husband says she also enjoys sharing her skills with others.

"Pim has always wanted to be in the restaurant business. She's a fabulous cook, a fabulous chef and makes great food, and she wants to share her knowledge of Thai food and the thing she's learned from her mother and extended family with the local community here in Reno," says Glenn.

Marshall says Thai food requires a special appreciation for nuanced flavors, which is something the classes focus on.

Lanna Thai Cafe & Culinary School is located at 800 West Second Street west of downtown Reno, a few blocks east of Keystone Avenue.

To find a schedule for their cooking classes and a complete menu, go to http://lannathaicafe.com/