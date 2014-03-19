Gluten-Free Pizza Baked on a Pizza Stone - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Gluten-Free Pizza Baked on a Pizza Stone

(c)2014 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Total Time: 2 hrs 15 min
Prep: 30 min
Cook: 2 hrs
Servings: Makes  up to 4 pizza doughs

*Gluten-Free Pizza Crust*

1 cup brown rice flour
3/4 cup sorghum flour
1 1/2 cups tapioca starch (tapioca flour)
1 Tbsp. granulated yeast
1/2 Tbsp kosher salt
1 Tbsp xanthan gum
1 1/3 cup lukewarm water
2 large eggs
3 tbsp olive oil
2 Tbsp honey

Gluten Free dough directions:
Whisk together the dry ingredients first, the flours, tapioca starch, yeast, salt, and xanthan gum in a mixing bowl. Combine the wet separately, the liquid ingredients and gradually mix them with the dry ingredients, using a spoon, or a stand mixer (with dough attachment), until all of the dry ingredients are well incorporated.  Cover the mixing bowl loosely with plastic wrap or a towel (not airtight), and allow the dough to rest at room temperature until it rises, approximately 2 hours. The dough can be used immediately after the initial rise.  You can refrigerate and use over the next 7 days.

Makes 1 pizza
1/2 lb. (orange-size portion) Gluten-Free Pizza dough
1/2 cup prepared tomato sauce
1/4 lb. sliced fresh mozzarella cheese
6 basil leaves, roughly torn
1/4 cup sliced black olives
1/2 Anaheim pepper, (deseeded and thinly sliced crosswise)
1 Tbsp. grated Parmesan cheese
Olive oil for drizzling on top of the pizza White or brown rice flour for dusting

Pre-heat the oven to 425 degrees. Dust the surface of the refrigerated dough with rice flour and cut off a 1/2-pound (orange-size) piece.  Dust the piece with more rice flour and quickly shape it into a ball; this dough isn't stretched because there is no gluten in it - just press it into the shape of a ball.  You will need to use lots of rice flour to prevent the dough from sticking to your hands or the work surface, but avoid working lumps of flour into the dough. Sprinkle rice flour onto a 14-inch square piece of parchment paper.  Flatten the dough with your hands into an even circle, sprinkle generously with more rice flour, cover with a 14-inch piece of plastic wrap, then roll the dough between the parchment and plastic wrap to produce a 1/16- to 1/8-
inch-thick round.  Peel away the plastic wrap, leaving the crust on the parchment paper.

Distribute a thin layer of tomato sauce. Scatter the mozzarella over the surface of the dough, then the basil, olives, pepper, and Parmesan cheese, if desired.  Separate the pizza from the parchment paper and set the pizza directly onto the stone.

Place it in the oven for 12-15 minutes.  Check it and if you like it to be a little more cooked, add a few minutes to the timer.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

