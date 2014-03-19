Probation Granted for Child Abuse Convict

A man who pleaded guilty to abusing a young girl for years was sentenced on Wednesday.

69-year-old Isaac Onsurez was sentenced to five years probation provided he first serve a year in jail and abide by a variety of conditions including avoiding contact with any children and taking regular polygraph tests.

The sentencing took place inside Washoe District Court in Reno.

Onsurez admitted to abusing his wife's granddaughter repeatedly when she was between the ages of six and eight years old.

Today the judge agreed to give him probation rather than the maximum sentence because an evaluation had found he has a low risk of re-offending.

The judge said he had mistakenly entered a sentence of 10 years to life in prison last week.

If Onsurez violates any conditions of his probation he will spend the rest of his life in prison.