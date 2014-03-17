Ask the Doctor: Sudden Cardiac Death

Nevada may be one of the safest universities in the nation to play sports at because they screen athletes for sudden cardiac death on the playing field.

Dr. Colin Fuller of Northern Nevada Medical Center helped create the program to keep our kids safe. He created the program at Nevada to monitor the students athletes.

He can answer all your questions about cardiovascular health.

To ask him a question, call 858-2222 between 5pm and 6pm.

For future questions, call 775-331-7000. NNMC is located at 2375 East Prater Way in Sparks. You can also go to www.nnmc.com.