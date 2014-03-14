Fans Back The Wolf Pack Men's Team During Conference Tourney

The Mountain West Conference Basketball Tournament continued in Las Vegas Thursday as the (#3 seed) Nevada Wolf Pack Men's team took on the (#6 seed) Boise State Broncos.





Back here at home, many Nevada fans got together to cheer on their team at places like Bully's Sports Bar #7 on Robb Drive in northwest Reno.





"It's so I can support the Pack by watching it here in Reno," said Steve Hamon.





"We're all excited for the Pack getting the first-round bye and the 3rd seed," said Elliot Chappell.





Nevada beat Boise State in an overtime thriller the last time they played on March 5th. So, Thursday's game was a challenging match-up for the silver and blue.





"I think it's a great matchup," Hamon said. "They're on a neutral court, and they just beat them in double-overtime.





Unfortunately for Pack fans, Nevada lost to Boise State, 75-62. The Broncos will take on (#2 seed) New Mexico in the semi-finals of the Mountain West Conference Tournament.





Despite the loss, people still had fun hanging out and enjoying some food at Bully's.





Grant Geissler is the General Manager For Bully's #7. He says they always look forward to these types of games, especially if it involves the Wolf Pack.





"March Madness is a great time of year," he said. "When the Wolf Pack's involved, business picks up quite a bit, especially when they're doing well."





No matter, win or lose, Pack fans we talked to are still proud of what the men's team accomplished this season.





"We had a couple of those good runs," Chappell said. "I love watching the Wolf Pack, no matter whether it's live or on TV."





"Win or lose, man," said Steve Cardi, a University of Nevada student. "They're the pride of Reno, and we love them so much."





Meanwhile, the (#3 seed) Pack Women's team is itching for a conference championship, themselves. They take on (#2 seed) Fresno State Friday, March 14th at 2:30 p.m. The winner will take on the winner of the (#1 seed) Colorado State/(#5 seed) Wyoming game.