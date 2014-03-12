©2014 Steve Schroeder

Owner, Reno Street Food





Total Time: 2 hrs

Prep: 30 min

Cook: 2 hrs

Makes 9 -12 servings

Use 11x7 baking dish





Ingredients:





Cauliflower Noodles:

1 head of cauliflower (yields 6 cups chopped, raw)

2-3 cloves garlic

1/2 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp oregano or Italian seasoning

2 eggs





Bolognese:

3 carrots, peeled and chopped (1 cup)

1 small onion, diced (1.5 cups)

2 rib celery, diced (1/2 cup)

3 cloves garlic, minced

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp dried basil

1 tsp dried oregano

1/8 tsp cinnamon pinch

12 oz ground mild Italian sausage

1 – 14.5oz can organic diced tomatoes

1 – 15oz can organic tomato sauce

1 cup organic chicken stock

Extra virgin olive oil





Cheese layer:

1 small tub (15 oz) ricotta cheese

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

½ cup shredded mozzarella





Directions:





Cauliflower Noodles:

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove the leaves and core from a head of cauliflower and start chopping it into small pieces. In a pot of boiling water add the cauliflower pieces using a strainer and steam them for 10 minutes. Remove cauliflower when done, add to a mixing bowl. Using a potato masher, smash the cauliflower. Cauliflower releases a fair amount of liquid while it cooks, so try to drain off what you can.





Then add the seasonings and combine. Beat the eggs first before adding to the mixing bowl. Add the eggs and mix. Next, get a baking sheet. Spread the cauliflower mix onto a large silicone baking sheet or parchment paper. You have to eyeball whatever baking dish you plan to use for the cauliflower bolognese bake and think how large to spread out the cauliflower so that when you cut it in sections, the layers will fit squarely in the baking dish. Bake the cauliflower for 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Bake until the moisture is gone and you can see some of the edges or the top begin to brown.





Bolognese Sauce:

Peel and chop the carrots, dice the onion and the celery. Heat a large pan or dutch oven to medium-high. Add extra virgin olive oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan. Add the carrots, onions and celery to the hot pan and sprinkle with the kosher salt and other seasonings. Sauté for about 4-5 minutes, then add minced garlic and the sausage. Cook until the sausage has browned. Once the sausage is browned, add the canned diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and chicken stock. Stir and simmer for about 15 minutes on medium-low heat.





Cheese layer:

In a mixing bowl add the ricotta and parmesan cheese and mix. When the cauliflower "noodle" has finished cooking, remove from oven and transfer to a large cutting board or work surface. Depending on the size and shape of your baking dish and thus the size and shape of your noodle, divide into 3 sections that will perfectly layer your cauliflower bolognese bake. Remove the bolognese from the heat and grab your baking dish.





To build the cauliflower bolognese bake here are the layers:

1) about a ½ cup of sauce, 2) cauliflower "noodle", 3) ricotta mix, 4) sauce, 5) the second cauliflower "noodle", 6) ricotta mix, 7) the remaining sauce, 8) the third or last cauliflower "noodle", 9) remaining sauce, 10) mozzarella





Cover and bake at 350 for about 20-25 minutes.





Enjoy!





__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet





Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.



