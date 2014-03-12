Cauliflower Bolognese Bake - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Cauliflower Bolognese Bake

©2014 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Total Time: 2 hrs
Prep: 30 min
Cook: 2 hrs 
Makes 9 -12 servings
Use 11x7 baking dish

Ingredients:

Cauliflower Noodles:
1 head of cauliflower (yields 6 cups chopped, raw)
2-3 cloves garlic
1/2 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp oregano or Italian seasoning
2 eggs

Bolognese:
3 carrots, peeled and chopped (1 cup)
1 small onion, diced (1.5 cups)
2 rib celery, diced (1/2 cup)
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 tsp kosher salt
1 tsp dried basil
1 tsp dried oregano
1/8 tsp cinnamon pinch 
12 oz ground mild Italian sausage 
1 – 14.5oz can organic diced tomatoes
1 – 15oz can organic tomato sauce
1 cup organic chicken stock
Extra virgin olive oil

Cheese layer:
1 small tub (15 oz) ricotta cheese
½ cup shredded parmesan cheese
½ cup shredded mozzarella

Directions:

Cauliflower Noodles:
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Remove the leaves and core from a head of cauliflower and start chopping it into small pieces. In a pot of boiling water add the cauliflower pieces using a strainer and steam them for 10 minutes.  Remove cauliflower when done, add to a mixing bowl.  Using a potato masher, smash the cauliflower. Cauliflower releases a fair amount of liquid while it cooks, so try to drain off what you can. 

Then add the seasonings and combine. Beat the eggs first before adding to the mixing bowl. Add the eggs and mix. Next, get a baking sheet. Spread the cauliflower mix onto a large silicone baking sheet or parchment paper.  You have to eyeball whatever baking dish you plan to use for the cauliflower bolognese bake and think how large to spread out the cauliflower so that when you cut it in sections, the layers will fit squarely in the baking dish.  Bake the cauliflower for 45 minutes at 350 degrees. Bake until the moisture is gone and you can see some of the edges or the top begin to brown.

Bolognese Sauce:
Peel and chop the carrots, dice the onion and the celery.  Heat a large pan or dutch oven to medium-high. Add extra virgin olive oil to lightly coat the bottom of the pan. Add the carrots, onions and celery to the hot pan and sprinkle with the kosher salt and other seasonings. Sauté for about 4-5 minutes, then add minced garlic and the sausage. Cook until the sausage has browned. Once the sausage is browned, add the canned diced tomatoes, tomato sauce and chicken stock. Stir and simmer for about 15 minutes on medium-low heat. 

Cheese layer:
In a mixing bowl add the ricotta and parmesan cheese and mix. When the cauliflower "noodle" has finished cooking, remove from oven and transfer to a large cutting board or work surface. Depending on the size and shape of your baking dish and thus the size and shape of your noodle, divide into 3 sections that will perfectly layer your cauliflower bolognese bake.  Remove the bolognese from the heat and grab your baking dish.

To build the cauliflower bolognese bake here are the layers:
1) about a ½ cup of sauce, 2) cauliflower "noodle", 3) ricotta mix, 4) sauce, 5) the second cauliflower "noodle", 6) ricotta mix, 7) the remaining sauce, 8) the third or last cauliflower "noodle", 9) remaining sauce, 10) mozzarella

Cover and bake at 350 for about 20-25 minutes. 

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

  • Delicious by DaVita SegmentsDelicious by DaVita SegmentsMore>>

  • Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Chicken Skewers with Fennel & Arugula Salad

    Sunday, May 17 2015 10:02 PM EDT2015-05-18 02:02:07 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced
    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Finely grated lemon zest
    1/3 cup Lemon juice
    ¼ cup Olive oil
    1 tbls Honey
    2 cloves Garlic, diced
    1 cup Flat leaf parsley, chopped
    ½ cup Dill sprigs, chopped
    2 lb Boneless, skinless chicken breast, cubed 1”
    1 lb Fennel bulb, thinly sliced
    4 cups Arugula
    1/3 cup Mint leaves
    1/3 cup Basil, sliced

    More >>

  • Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Spiced Marinated Shrimp

    Thursday, April 9 2015 2:08 PM EDT2015-04-09 18:08:14 GMT
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper    More >>
    Serves 4

    2 tbls Coriander seeds
    2 tsp Cumin seeds
    ¼ tsp Red pepper flakes
    ½ cup Unsweetened coconut milk
    3 tbls Garlic, minced
    3 tbls Ginger, minced
    1 ½ lb Jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
    2 tbls Vegetable oil
    ¼ cup Cilantro, chopped
    2 tbls Fresh lime juice
    Salt and freshly ground black pepper
    More >>

  • Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Mango Salsa with Grilled Chicken

    Wednesday, March 25 2015 9:47 PM EDT2015-03-26 01:47:48 GMT
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes

    More >>
    Serves 4 to 6

    Mango Salsa

    ½ ea Red bell pepper, cored, seeded, diced
    1 ea Scallions, minced (white & green)
    1 tbls Rice wine vinegar
    1 tbls Cilantro, chopped
    1 clove    Garlic, minced
    Grated zest and juice of 1 lime
    ½ ea Jalapeno, cored, seeded and minced (use more or less depending on how spicy you like it)
    Sea salt and freshly ground pepper
    1 ea Mango, pitted and cut into ½ inch cubes


    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.