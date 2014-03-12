Money Watch Q & A: Bankrutpcy - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Bankrutpcy

Tonight's Money Watch Q & A expert says bankruptcies in northern Nevada are on the rise... again. Attorney Joe Laub of Laub & Laub credits current fundamental economic uncertainties in some populations for this trend.

Before you file for Chapter 7 or Chapter 13, however, you can speak with Laub for free during our Money Watch Q & A segment Wednesday's Channel 2 News at 5. We will open our phone lines at (775) 858-2222. 

Laub can answer questions about the bankruptcy process, who qualifies, the pros and cons of filing and the cost to hire an attorney.

Laub & Laub also offers "Walk-In Wednesdays" to help northern Nevadans free of charge and no appointment is necessary.

To learn more, call (775) 333-1234.

RENO
630 E. Plumb Ln.
(775) 333-5282
 
CARSON CITY
711 S. Carson St., #2
(775) 883-5282
 
TRUCKEE
10015 Palisades Drive Suite 3,
Truckee CA 96161
 
S. LAKE TAHOE
1148 Ski Run Blvd.
(530) 577-5282

You can also go to www.asklaub.com

Written by Kristen Remington

