Remote Area Medical Clinic to Hold Free Event in Reno Next Month

Remote Area Medical, also known as RAM is providing a free weekend-long clinic April 11-13th at Hug High School. Medical professionals will be on hand to provide free check-ups, dental care – including cleanings and fillings if needed, eye exams and even free glasses.

Christy McGill of Healthy Communities Coalition helped bring the non-profit RAM to Northern Nevada. She assures future patients, there are no strings attached. "It doesn't matter what your story is, if you need services, it's a first-come, first-served basis – you can come and get them."



Remote Area Medical has done more than 800 events like this all over the world "…and so they bring all the supplies and equipment and their expertise and move people in and out fairly quickly," says McGill.

RAM travels with enough equipment to serve 600 patients a day, but to provide the services, they rely on local volunteers. They're asking for Northern Nevadans to help. They need dentist, hygienists, dental assistants as well as optometrists or anyone associated with the vision field.

Dr. Sims is one of the volunteer dentists for the upcoming event. He urges other medical professionals to offer their services to the community. "Increased dental health leads to increased overall health, it's not just your mouth, it's your whole body."

Sims says this event is important because too many people don't get medical treatment when they need it, which causes even more problems down the road.

If you'd like to volunteer your services or donate to support the effort -



RAM website: http://www.ramusa.org/

or

e-mail Healthy Communities Coalition of Lyon & Storey County: info@healthycomm.org

Event details:

Friday April 11th and Saturday April 12 6am-4pm (gates open at 3am)

Sunday April 13th 6am-1:00pm

Hug High School, 2880 Sutro St., Reno

Written by Andi Guevara