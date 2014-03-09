Mountain West Honors Three from Nevada Women's Basketball Team

Prior to the start of this week's 2014 Reese's Mountain West Women's Basketball Championships, the conference announced its All-MW and individual award winners with a few members of the Nevada women's basketball team receiving honors.

Junior center Mimi Mungedi was named Co-Defensive Player of the Year, sharing the title with senior Taylor Thompson of Fresno State. Mungedi also earned a spot on the league's all-defensive team. Senior Danika Sharp received All-MW second team honors, while classmate Arielle Wideman secured honorable mention accolades. This marks Sharp's second Mountain West honor, as she received an honorable mention last year, and is the first for Mungedi and Wideman.

Mungedi produced a stellar defensive season during her junior campaign. Through the conclusion of the regular season, Mungedi's 48 blocks not only lead the Mountain West, but also ranks third in the Nevada single-season record book. Additionally, the 6-8 center leads the Wolf Pack and ranks 10th in the conference in rebounding, pulling down an average of 6.5 rebounds per game. She set new career-highs this season when she blocked five shots against BYU and grabbed 16 boards at Utah State. Mungedi recorded double-digit rebounds in six games this season and registered at least one block in 21 games.

Sharp reached a milestone in her career this past February, scoring her 1,000th career-point against New Mexico. For the year, she leads the team and ranks in the top-15 in the league by averaging 12.4 points per game. The Nevada native posted 18 games in double-figures during the regular season. Sharp's 59 made three-pointers places her fifth in the conference and moved her into sole possession of third all-time at Nevada. The 5-9 guard also ranks fifth in the MW in free throw percentage (.814) and added 49 assists and 38 steals to her season totals.

Wideman produced a career-best offensive season in 2013-14, averaging 10.6 points per game. The California product registered a career-high 24 points against New Mexico and posted points in double figures in 14 games. She hit nearly 45 percent of her shots during the regular season to finish in the top-15 in the league in field goal percentage. Her 122 assists (4.2 apg) rank her sixth in the conference and is the eighth-highest single-season total in school history. Wideman set a single-game career-high when she dished out 10 assists at Air Force. Additionally the 5-9 senior led the Wolf Pack with 39 steals and grabbed an average of 4.4 rebounds per game.

Nevada, the No. 3 seed, will begin its run in the conference tournament this Tuesday (March 11) at 8:30 p.m. and will face the winner of Monday's San Diego State/Air Force game. The game will be broadcast at NevadaWolfPack.tv on the Mountain West Network. Don Marchand will also have the call on the new home of the Wolf Pack women's basketball team, KFOY 1060 AM, NBC Sports Radio.

Mountain West Conference Press Release

3/9/14