Nevada 150 Events Held Throughout March

From Nevada 150:

Many events are scheduled throughout the Silver State in the month of March. These Nevada 150 events help celebrate all things Nevada and bring awareness to the state's 150th Anniversary of Statehood.

The 23rd Annual Executive Kidnap will be held on March 6 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at a "secret" location in Sparks, Nev. This event has been held for over 20 years, raising money for C*A*R*E* Chest's medical resource programs. This year's event will celebrate Nevada's Sesquicentennial with a historical western theme. Local business and community leaders are contacted in advance to be "kidnapped" and held until their individual "ransom" has been raised. For comments, suggestions, or to participate in the event, contact Patti Meals, executive director at 775-829-2273 ext. 101. For more information, visit http://www.carechest.org/events-news/executive-kidnap/nggallery/image/kidnap-2013-14/.

Pahrump Balloon Festival, held March 7-9, is a signature event that is part of the inaugural Nevada State Balloon Champion Series. As Pahrump's newest community event, it will serve as a great attraction for the entire family. Guests are invited to enjoy dawn, daytime or evening ballooning with family and friends. For more information about this event, visit https://www.facebook.com/PahurmpBalloonFestival?ref=br_tf, call 775-727-5800 or email info@pahrumpchamber.com.

The St. Patrick's Day Dinner & Show will take place on March 8 from 4 to 9 p.m. at the Siena Hotel Spa Casino located in Reno, Nev. The 45th Annual St. Patrick's Day Dinner and Show will honor "The Irish Person of the Year" and celebrate the Irish in Nevada's History. Entertainment will be provided by Whisky Before Breakfast, Sierra Silver Strings, the Truckee River Dance Company and the Sierra Highlanders Pipe Band. Ticket prices are $40 for adults and $20 for children. For additional information and to reserve tickets, visit http://www.irishnv.org/Our%20Information.html or call 775-378-0931.

The 23rd Annual World Atlatl Contest and Endurance Challenge at Valley of Fire State Park will take place March 14-16. The Atlatl, a predecessor of the bow and arrow, was used thousands of years ago by Anasazi hunters at Valley of Fire as both a big game hunting tool and weapon. To celebrate the Atlatl, Valley of Fire State Park will host the 23rd Annual World Atlatl Competition Weekend with three days of events. For additional information, please visit www.parks.nv.gov or call 702-397-2088.

On March 15 at 11 a.m. the History Tea: Celebrating 150 Years of Nevada Women will be held at the Governor's Mansion in Carson City, Nev. This event invites everyone to come and hear the history of Nevada women. Costume attire from the time period of 1864 to present time is highly encouraged. For more information about this event and to purchase tickets, contact Margaret Mello at 775-883-1082.

The 23rd Annual Virginia City Mountain Oyster Festival will be an all day event held March 15 on C Street in Virginia City, Nev. This event honors Nevada's rich Basque history and includes tasty and eclectic recipes. Please visit the website http://www.visitvirginiacitynv.com/events/rocky-mountain-oyster-fry.html or call 775-847-7500 for more information about the event.

On March 21 from 1 to 6 p.m. the Battle Born Birthday Cake Celebration will take place at Carson-Tahoe Hospital Cafeteria and feature a 13-foot-by-21-foot cake weighing over 1,300 pounds. The event celebrates the 150th Anniversary of President Lincoln signing into law the act enabling Nevada Statehood on March 21, 1864. For more information, please visit www.nevada150.org or call 775-687-0608. To donate to help bake the cake, please contact Heidi Englund at 775-240-1085 or at henglund@nevadaculture.org.

The all day event, Nevada's Constitution Day, will take place on March 21 at 1864 Tavern, located at 290 California Ave. in Reno, Nev. Drink specials and finger foods will be provided in order to celebrate the state of Nevada's 150 years of existence. Additional information can be found at www.1864tavern.com or by calling 775-329-1864.

Women in History; 100th Anniversary of Women's Suffrage will take place on March 22 at Carson Valley Museum and Cultural Center in Gardnerville, Nev. For more information, call Douglas County Historical Society at 775-782-2555, email dchs@historicnevada.net or visit http://historicnevada.net.

Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Historic Park's 1st Annual Dutch Oven Cookoff will take place at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort State Park in Las Vegas, Nev. on March 22. Come showcase your Dutch oven cooking skills at the Old Las Vegas Mormon Fort as we host our first ever Dutch oven cook-off. The competition will be open to five different categories of dishes: bread, vegetable/side, main dish/meat, dessert, and an 1860's era category in honor of Nevada's 150th anniversary of statehood. For more information, email oldfortranger@parks.nv.gov or call 702-486-3511.

From March 24-30, the Emancipation Proclamation Celebration will take place at various locations throughout Las Vegas. The week-long event will celebrate Nevada's 150th Anniversary of Statehood and Nevada's role in the Emancipation Proclamation. For more information, contact emproc@gmail.com or call 702-331-5511.

The Week of the Young Child event, held on March 29 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Clark County Government Center Amphitheater in Las Vegas, is sponsored by the Southern Nevada Association for the Education of Young Children (SNAEYC) and will collaborate with other agencies and programs in order to support children's issues. Please call Lillian Englund with SNAEYC at 702-278-6911 for more information regarding this event, or visit http://www.nevaeyc.org/snaeyc/.

The Desert Winds in Concert-ELEMENTS: WATER held on March 29 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Community Lutheran Church in Las Vegas will promote the performance of contemporary wind band literature as a rendering of today's societal expressions. More information can be found at http://www.thedesertwinds.org/ or by calling 702-751-4676.

The Women in Business and Politics Awards Luncheon will take place at the Texas Station Hotel on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Join the Urban Chamber of Commerce as they celebrate Women's History Month and Nevada's Sesquicentennial at the Women in Business and Politics Awards Luncheon. For additional information or to purchase tickets to the luncheon, please visit www.urbanchamber.org or call 702-648-6222.

The 4th Annual Social Gathering, held on March 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 8955 Mission Rd., Fallon, will feature free craft making, games, cultural entertainment, informational resource tables, a pie eating contest, dessert walk, raffle with great prizes and more. The event was created with the sole purpose of building better futures for our children by providing families access to the resources they need. For more information, call 775-423-6351.

To view all the upcoming events for the Nevada 150 celebration, please visit www.nevada150.org.

From Nevada 150