Places 2 Check Out: Costa Vida - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Places 2 Check Out: Costa Vida

Posted: Updated:

In tonight's Places 2 Check Out, we take you inside Costa Vida - a new fresh Mexican restaurant that opened in south Reno last week.

The menu there is inspired by the Baja Coast - and includes a mix of burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas.

Their food is 98% gluten-free and their specialty is the sweet pork, which they make from scratch. "We have burritos, enchiladas, you can choose kind of make your own as you go and it makes it a customized meal experience versus getting how we make it, you get to make it how you want to make it."

The manager says even though they've only been open about a week, they still have a good following from their other locations across the country. "Overall the feedback has been great, different taste than anything here in town. And then we've also had a lot of people that have had us in Utah and different areas and they just love it," says Jeff Donlan.

This is their second location in Northern Nevada, they also have one in Elko.

Costa Vida is located in the Redfield Promenade between South Virginia and Kietzke Lane, near the intersection of Firecreek Crossing and Kietzke Lane at 4965 South Virginia. They're open Monday through Saturday from 11am-10 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.