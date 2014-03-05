Places 2 Check Out: Costa Vida

In tonight's Places 2 Check Out, we take you inside Costa Vida - a new fresh Mexican restaurant that opened in south Reno last week.

The menu there is inspired by the Baja Coast - and includes a mix of burritos, tacos, nachos and quesadillas.

Their food is 98% gluten-free and their specialty is the sweet pork, which they make from scratch. "We have burritos, enchiladas, you can choose kind of make your own as you go and it makes it a customized meal experience versus getting how we make it, you get to make it how you want to make it."

The manager says even though they've only been open about a week, they still have a good following from their other locations across the country. "Overall the feedback has been great, different taste than anything here in town. And then we've also had a lot of people that have had us in Utah and different areas and they just love it," says Jeff Donlan.

This is their second location in Northern Nevada, they also have one in Elko.

Costa Vida is located in the Redfield Promenade between South Virginia and Kietzke Lane, near the intersection of Firecreek Crossing and Kietzke Lane at 4965 South Virginia. They're open Monday through Saturday from 11am-10 pm and Sundays from 11 am to 9 pm.