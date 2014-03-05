St Patrick’s Day Cabbage Rolls

©2014 Steve Schroeder

Owner, Reno Street Food



Total Time: 21 min

Prep: 15 min

Cook: 2 hrs min

Makes 6 -8 rolls – 4-8 servings



Ingredients:



1 head of cabbage

½ lb pre-seasoned corned beef

¾ cup sauerkraut

1 med onion, thin sliced

8 small yukon gold potatoes

2 carrots (peeled)



DIRECTIONS:



Preheat oven to 400.

In a large pot add the corned beef, potatoes and carrots. Fill water to cover all ingredients. Bring to a boil. Remove carrots and potatoes after 30-35 minutes, set aside. Continue boiling corned beef for 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove from pot to rest. Do not discard the water.



Slice out the core located on the bottom of the cabbage. This will make it easier to peel away the leaves later. Using the same pot and the same water you cooked the corned beef in, add the cabbage to the water. You may need to add water to the pot so that at least 3/4 of the cabbage is submerged. Place the whole cabbage head in the water, cover, lower heat and simmer for 10 minutes. After the cabbage has boiled, take it out of the pot and place it in a large bowl of cold water (to stop the cooking process and cool the cabbage so you can handle it). The outer leaves on the cabbage will continue peeling away from the cabbage. You need 6 leaves total for the recipe.



To stuff our rolls: Place a cabbage leaf on a flat surface (cutting board) and add slices of onion, potatoes, carrots and sauerkraut and place a slice of the corned beef. Starting at the top, roll up the leave once. Fold the edges in and continue rolling. Place the stuffed roll into the 13×9 pan (on top of the sliced cabbage if you put the leftover cabbage in the pan). Stuff and roll the remaining leaves.



Cover and bake for 20 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes. Dip in mustard or thousand island dressing.



Enjoy!



__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.