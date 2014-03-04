Money Watch Q & A: Free First-Time Homebuyer Workshop - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Money Watch Q & A: Free First-Time Homebuyer Workshop

Posted: Updated:

If you are considering buying your first home, there are some important things you can do to help prepare for your largest investment. Jenny Benson is a Chase International Realtor and she will share some helpful tips during this week's Money Watch Q & A segment.

Benson is also co-hosting a free First-Time Homebuyers Workshop on Thursday, March 6th from 5:45-6:30 p.m. at My Wedding Library at the Summit Mall in south Reno. Along with pre-qualifying interested attendees, Benson says a number of real estate issues will be addressed:

-Owning versus renting
-Credit scores
-An overview of available loan programs
-Preparing for your first home purchase

Benson will also talk about whether or not now is good time to buy a house. She says while home prices are on an upswing, interest rates appear to be stable. She adds there are some strategies that prospective homeowners should consider to pre-qualify for a home loan. She suggests not financing any large purchases ahead of buying a home. Changing your debt to income ratio close may prove questionable to lenders. Also, she says, the longer you maintain a consistent job and income - the better.

For more help preparing to buy a home, watch Money Watch Q & A Wednesday from 5 – 6 p.m. You can also reach Jenny Benson during regular business hours at (775) 835-9668 or email her at jbenson@chaseinternational.com.

Written by Kristen Remington

