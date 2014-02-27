Limited-Edition Breitling Watch Supports Honor Flight - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Limited-Edition Breitling Watch Supports Honor Flight

Retailer Horologio and watchmaker Breitling have come together to help the Honor Flight Network which sends veterans to Washington, D.C. for free to see memorials built in their honor.

Breitling has previously donated $150,000 to Honor Flight, which made it possible for over 300 veterans to fly to D.C. in 2013.

It's also offering a limited-edition watch featuring the Honor Flight Network logo on the dial, with each caseback decorated with the wreath and bracket along with the inspirational statement 'Honor Flight - One Last Mission.' Each watch carries a five-year warranty.

"I know firsthand how much this journey means to veterans," said Breitling USA President Thierry Prissert. "Honor Flight is a wonderful organization and it is very meaningful to be able to thank veterans for their lifetime of service and dedication by supporting it. Without Honor Flight, many veterans would not have the chance to visit their memorials, because it is financially or physically difficult. Time is running out for many of them, especially veterans of World War II; there really is no time to wait. This particular piece is also special because it is number 36 out of 56, representing the state of Nevada, the only one of its kind."

Fifty-six of the Limited Edition pieces have been released, one for each of the United States and territories, including Nevada.

"Honor Flight Network is incredibly appreciative of Breitling's generous donation. Their contribution will impact veterans and their families for years to come." says Honor Flight Network Co-Founder Jeff Miller. "Breitling's gift made several Honor Flights possible; many veterans on those flights would not have made it had they been forced to wait. Breitling's contribution donation changed lives."

No specific price was mentioned in its press release.

Horologio is located at the Grand Canal Shoppes inside the Venetian in Las Vegas. To get more information, call 702-733-0016 or go to http://www.horologio.com/Welcome.html

