Places 2 Check Out: Wild West Wing

In tonight's Places 2 Check Out, wing lovers listen up, there's a brand new place in south Reno to try.

Last year Wild West Wing opened their first location in the food court at Meadowood Mall, this is their first free-standing restaurant.

"We did really well in the wing cook-off last year. We got first place for the best wings in Reno, so we decided to open a new location in the south Reno area," says manager Diego Ruiz.

Unlike their Meadowood location, the restaurant has a full bar and four TVs, where they screen UFC fights without any cover.

All their sauces are homemade including the whiskey bourbon with original hot flavors.

Also, all their fries are made fresh daily, and the server burgers too.

And their wings are meaty, and they can combine different flavors and styles - like traditional or boneless - at no extra cost.

"They're not pre-cooked or pre-baked as well as our fries they're pretty fresh, and that's what makes our wings different from other places.

Wild West Wing is located in the shopping center at 199 Damonte Ranch Parkway, in the same complex as the Walmart.

Their grand opening is this Saturday.