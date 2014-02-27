Places 2 Check Out: Wild West Wing - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Places 2 Check Out: Wild West Wing

In tonight's Places 2 Check Out, wing lovers listen up, there's a brand new place in south Reno to try.

Last year Wild West Wing opened their first location in the food court at Meadowood Mall, this is their first free-standing restaurant.

"We did really well in the wing cook-off last year. We got first place for the best wings in Reno, so we decided to open a new location in the south Reno area," says manager Diego Ruiz.

Unlike their Meadowood location, the restaurant has a full bar and four TVs, where they screen UFC fights without any cover.

All their sauces are homemade including the whiskey bourbon with original hot flavors.

Also, all their fries are made fresh daily, and the server burgers too.

And their wings are meaty, and they can combine different flavors and styles - like traditional or boneless - at no extra cost.

"They're not pre-cooked or pre-baked as well as our fries they're pretty fresh, and that's what makes our wings different from other places.

Wild West Wing is located in the shopping center at 199 Damonte Ranch Parkway, in the same complex as the Walmart.

Their grand opening is this Saturday.

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

