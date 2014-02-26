Concert Fundraiser for Dental Program, Metzker Family

This weekend you can have the chance to watch a Grammy-award winning band while helping children and veterans receive low-cost dental care.

"We want this thing to grow every year, not just for our our sake but for the community's sake because the more money we raise the more kids we can take care of and the more vets we can take care of," says Dr. Joseph Eberle.

The fifth annual Jason Eberle Memorial fundraiser is this Saturday at the Silver Legacy and will feature a performance by The Mavericks.

Doors open at 7pm and the concert starts at 8pm.

The money raised benefits the Northern Nevada Dental Health Program, a non-profit founded in honor of Jason Eberle, a pedatric dentist who passed away in 2008.

Emberle was the step-brother of our long-time sports director JK Metzker, who was hit and killed in 2011. JK's wife Jaimie passed away this January after a long battle with cancer.

All tips collected for drinks will be donated to the Metzker family to help their sons Tommy, Tanner and Luke.

Tickets are $60 per person and include complimentary beer and wine.

For more information, go to www.silverlegacy.com.

About Jason Eberle DDS

Jason Eberle DDS, a pediatric dentist in Northern Nevada, passed away in 2008. In honor of Jason Eberle's dedication and passion to provide dental care to children, the Jason Eberle DDS Memorial Fund was created by his father Joseph J. Eberle DDS. This fund is part of the Northern Nevada Dental Health Program and monies raised from this fundraiser provide for underserved children in Northern Nevada and rural areas, the HAWC clinic and newly added ADOPT-A-VET program. For more information please visit www.jasoneberle.com.

About Northern Nevada Dental Health Program (NNDHP)

The NNDHP is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) dental outreach program consisting of over 100 dentists that provide oral health care for thousands of underserved children.

About JK Metzker

JK Metzker, a 14 years sports director for KTVN Channel 2, tragically lost his life after being struck by a car following a local football game in 2011. His wife, Jaime Metzker, recently passed away from a long battle with cancer. Together they leave behind three young boys. Jason and JK were brothers and grew up together for most of their lives. We will be having a raffle to benefit the Metzker children.

