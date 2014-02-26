Sesquicentennial Medallions Minted in Carson City

State leaders and special guests held a first strike ceremony for the second design of the Nevada sesquicentennial medallion in Carson City on Wednesday.

The Silver State turns 150 years old, this year. This is just one more event that helps raise money, leading up to Nevada's birthday.

Governor Brian Sandoval had the honor of minting the first medallion of this new series. The design features a miner on the front side and the Nevada sesquicentennial logo on the back.

Lieutenant Brian Krolicki and his daughter Ellie minted the second one. The first of 2,000 medallions made from Nevada silver from the Coeur Rochester Mine near Lovelock.

The public can buy them for $100.50 cents apiece. Copper medallions are $15.

"It's a fun way to do it because the proceeds do go to the Nevada Sesquicentennial fund. We have 150 events, statewide, from now until October 31 of this year, which obviously is Nevada's birthday. So, this is a great keepsake that I think that you can pass to your family," says Gov. Sandoval.

Four different versions of the medallions will be released throughout the year. You can buy them at through the Nevada Legislative gift shop.

In addition to the medallions, you can also buy the Nevada sesquicentennial license plate.

And there will also be a motorcycle raffle. 2,000 tickets will be available for $150 apiece.

Just go to http://www.nevada150.org/

Written by Paul Nelson