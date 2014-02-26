Family Style Steak with Poblano Pesto - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Family Style Steak with Poblano Pesto

©2014 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Total Time: 60 min
Prep: 15 min
Cook: 45 min
Servings: 10-12

Root Vegetable Hash:
1 large sweet potato, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch pieces
1 large fresh beet, peeled and cut into 1/4-inch pieces
2 med parsnips (peeled and diced)
1 sweet yellow onion (diced)
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tbsp paprika
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
1 tbsp honey

Directions

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F. Toss the cut sweet potatoes, onions, parsnips and beets with olive oil and season with salt and pepper, paprika and honey. Place on a parchment-lined baking sheet and bake until vegetables are golden, about 30 min

Flank Steak:
1 1/2-2 pounds flank steak
Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
2 tablespoons sunflower oil

Poblano Pesto:
4 poblano peppers
1/2 cup grated Parmesan
1/4 cup fresh cilantro leaves, roughly chopped
2 cloves garlic, coarsely chopped
1 tablespoon paprika
1/2 cup sunflower oil
Kosher salt

Directions:

Directions for the steak
Heat a grill pan over medium-high heat. Season the steak liberally with salt and pepper,  brush the steak with vegetable oil and cook on grill pan, undisturbed for 5 minutes. Flip the steak over and cook another  3 minutes more. Remove to a cutting board, and allow to rest a full 5 minutes before slicing. Cut the steak with a sharp knife against the grain into thin slices. Fan slices out onto a serving platter and top with the Poblano Pesto.

Poblano Pesto:

Deseed the peppers and slice  lengthwise down the pepper. Place the peppers skin down in a pan on high heat. Allow the peppers to blacken. Place in a bowl covered tightly with plastic wrap, allowing the steam to help loosen the skin. With your fingers or a spoon, scrape and discard the blackened skin. Coarsely chop the poblanos, and place into a mini food processor. Add the Parmesan, cilantro, garlic, paprika and oil and process until well combined, but not totally smooth. Taste and season with salt.

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

