Money Watch Q & A: Nevada College Kick Start Program

As the cost of attending college continues to rise, there are a number of programs available in Nevada to help parents start college savings accounts for their young children. Nevada State Treasurer, Kate Marshall will join us to talk about a few of the programs in tonight's Money Watch Q & A segment at 5 p.m. To speak with her, call (775) 858-2222.

The Nevada College Kick Start Program, which launched statewide this month, will impact nearly 35,000 kindergarten students in the state. The Program starts $50 college savings accounts for every kindergartner in Nevada schools. Taxpayer dollars are not being used to support this program. To learn more, log onto: http://CollegeKickStart.nv.gov.

The State Treasurer and Upromise Investments are also encouraging qualifying parents to sign up for the Silver State Matching Grant Program, which helps families accelerate their college savings by providing up to $300 in additional matching grant funds each year, up to a total life-time benefit of $1,500. The Silver State Matching Grant Program is now available to Nevada families with an Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) of less than $75,000. Families who meet the eligibility requirements can receive a dollar for dollar match of up to $300 annually in their SSgA Upromise 529 Plan account.

Qualifications for the Silver State Matching Grant Program include:

-Both the account owner and the beneficiary must be Nevada residents

-The beneficiary must be 13 years or younger when the first matching grant is approved

-The applicant must have an SSgA Upromise 529 Plan account

-The applicant's household adjusted gross income (AGI) in the previous year must have been less than $75,000

For more on the Silver State Matching Grant Programs or the Nevada College Savings Plans Program, go to: https://NevadaTreasurer.gov

Finally, the 2014 open enrollment period for the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program is February 28th. The Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program enables parents, grandparents, and other family members to lock in future college tuition rates at today's prices. If the beneficiary makes the decision to enroll at a college outside of Nevada, the monetary value of the purchased credit hours at a Nevada college would be transferred to the out-of-state college on the beneficiary's behalf. Newborns to ninth graders are eligible for the program. Parents have a variety of payment options: lump sum, spread the payments out over five years with 60 equal payments, or pay each month from the time of enrollment until the child is ready to start college.

To learn more about the Nevada Prepaid Tuition Program, go to www.NVPrepaid.gov or call 1-888-477-2667.

Written by Kristen Remington