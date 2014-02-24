Nevada Women Shoot Past Air Force 76-43

*Nevada Press Release*

Two solid halves of basketball led the Nevada women's basketball team to a 76-43 home Mountain West win against visiting Air Force Saturday at Lawlor Events Center, during the team's third annual ‘We Back Pat' game.

The Falcons' (1-23, 0-14 MW) 43 points is the lowest point total allowed by the Wolf Pack (15-10, 10-5 MW) this season. Nevada remains in a tie for third place with Fresno State in the conference standings, a half-game behind Boise State for the second spot.

Air Force grabbed the lead very early in the first half and held onto that until 17:24 when senior Emily Burns drained a three-pointer that tied the score at 7-7. Burns finished the game with 14 points, two shy of tying her career-high, and 10 rebounds to collect her third double-double this season.

Following Burns' shot from downtown, a successful free throw by senior Danika Sharp put the Wolf Pack ahead for good. Sharp led all scorers with 16 points, and added four assists and two steals. With four made shots from the foul line, Sharp is now sixth all-time in career free throws (256). Classmate Arielle Wideman rounded out Nevada's double-digit scorers, finishing the game with 12 points. Wideman has scored in double figures in each of the past five contests.

The Pack protected the ball throughout much of the contest, turning it over just six times. Nevada turned 16 Air Force turnovers into 17 points, and used 22 offensive rebounds to score 27 second-chance points. Nevada out rebounded its opponent 48-29 and allowed the Falcons to shoot just nine free throws in the game.

Nevada enjoys a week off from competition before traveling to Albuquerque next Saturday (March 1) for a 1 p.m. matchup against the Lobos of New Mexico. The game will be broadcast at NevadaWolfPack.tv on the Mountain West Network. Don Marchand will also have the call on the new home of the Wolf Pack women's basketball team, KFOY 1060 AM, NBC Sports Radio.