Nevada drops Mountain West opener at Fresno State

Nevada Release

2/21/2014

The University of Nevada (2-3, 0-1 MW) baseball team dropped its Mountain West opener 4-1 at Fresno State (4-2, 1-0 MW) tonight at Pete Beiden Field. The loss was the third in a row for the Wolf Pack. Game two of the series is set for 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Fresno State scored a run in the bottom of the first inning on two hits off Pack starter Michael Fain. Fain settled down and kept the Bulldogs off the scoreboard until the sixth when they tallied two runs on two hits to increase the lead to 3-0. FS added a run on two hits in the eighth inning and it was 4-0.

Nevada scored its run in the top of the ninth inning on two hits. Center fielder Trenton Brooks's two-out RBI single scored third baseman Scott Kaplan with the run.

Fain (0-1) was tagged with the loss allowing three runs on four hits in 5.1 innings on the mound. Jordan Brink (1-0) tossed 8.1 innings and gave up one run to earn the victory. Jake Shull (2) earned his second save of the season recording the final two outs.

Jordan Devencenzi (2-for-3) had two of the Pack's five hits and Brooks drove in the only run for Nevada.

Jordan Luplow (2-for-4,R) topped FS with two hits and Taylor Ward (1-for-4,2RBI) drove in two.