Places 2 Check Out: Le Crepe Cafe - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Places 2 Check Out: Le Crepe Cafe

Posted: Updated:

In tonight's Places 2 Check Out, we take you inside a restaurant, which opened a second location in the fall.

Le Crepe Cafe's newest location is at 170 South Virginia Street in downtown Reno.

The family owned restaurant first opened in Meadowood Mall about four years ago, and then expanded to this new location this fall.

The owner says the extra space means they can be a little more creative. "We offer a little bit more variety here because we have more room to work with so we get to experiment a little bit more we specialize in sweet and savory crepes," says Isaac Avendano.

The menu includes savory offerings like their homemade pesto chicken and mozzarella and tomato, but also sweeter varieties like the peanutella crepe, with nutella and peanut butter.

"There are dessert crepes, you can eat them as a snack, you can eat them as a full lunch or dinner, we offer a variety of different crepes for you to try, and I think they'll be very surprised at how good they are."

Avendano says his sister-in-law moved to Paris after college and lived there for three years. She would go to the same crepe place day-after-day and eventually the owner gave her the recipe, so it's really authentic.

Le Crepe Cafe is located on the east side of Virginia, just south of the Pioneer Center.

They're open from 6am until 7pm Monday through Friday, Saturday from 8am to 7pm, and Sunday from 9am to 4pm.

For menu selections, click here.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.