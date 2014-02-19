Raffle Tickets on Sale for One-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Raffle Tickets on Sale for One-of-a-kind Harley-Davidson

From Nevada 150:

Ticket sales have begun for the custom Nevada 150 commemorative state themed motorcycle celebrating the state's Sesquicentennial anniversary. The Harley-Davidson® bike was revealed as part of the Las Vegas Harley-Davidson® groundbreaking, where the winner will be announced at the store's grand opening event on or about Nevada Day, Oct. 31, 2014.

People now have the opportunity to enter to win the Nevada Sesquicentennial-themed motorcycle, the only design of its kind ever created. The one-of-a-kind 2014 FLHX Harley-Davidson® Street Glide has been custom painted and embellished to include the Battle Born logo, Nevada State Seal, Nevada flag and was hand signed by Governor Brian Sandoval.

"This bike embodies a true Nevada spirit and we are thrilled to have Las Vegas Harley-Davidson® as a partner in this special celebration," said Kara Kelley, executive director of Nevada 150. "We look forward to having the bike at various events held throughout the state and for one lucky winner to take home this one-of-a-kind motorcycle."

With the purchase of each raffle ticket, entrants will also receive a commemorative ticket in the shape of the bike, along with a commemorative chip to save as memorabilia.

The bike is set to make appearances throughout the year at various events and activities honoring Nevada's Sesquicentennial. For more information about purchasing a raffle ticket, a schedule of events and details regarding the bike along with complete rules, visit www.nevada150.org.

Cost for each raffle ticket is $150, with a maximum of 2,000 tickets being sold. All proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Nevada 150 Foundation, Inc., the non-profit organization formed to support the Nevada Sesquicentennial Commission and official Nevada Sesquicentennial Events.

For more information and to view all the upcoming events for the Nevada 150 celebration, please visit www.nevada150.org.  

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

