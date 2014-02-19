Money Watch Q & A: Free Immigration Law Workshops

Comprehensive immigration reform remains a contentious topic in Washington, D.C. While President Obama says it is a top priority for his second term, some House Republicans insist passing immigration legislation should wait until next year, when the party might also control the Senate.

In the interim, one segment of the population has been offered a reprieve from deportation for two years. Under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, or DACA, children of undocumented workers, who came to the United States before they were 16, may also be granted a work permit, so they can lawfully work and support themselves. They must meet several guidelines, such as educational criteria and having a clean record. Deferred action does not provide an individual with lawful status, however.

Attorney Carmen English, of English Law Practice, practices immigration law and she will be offering insight about the DACA program in tonight's Money Watch Q & A at 5 p.m. Find out who qualifies and learn more about a series of free workshops she will be hosting, specifically for parents of kids who are in the Head Start program.

English will cover a variety of immigration topics, but the first will focus on DACA. Interested parents and family members can attend the parent/teacher meeting at 1900 Sullivan Lane in Sparks this Friday, February 21st at 10:30 a.m.

To learn more, call our Money Watch Q & A lines at (775) 858-2222 between 5 - 6 tonight.

You can also reach English at the contact information listed below:

Carmen English, Esq.

English Law Practice

200 South Virginia Street

8th Floor, #80087

Reno, Nevada 89501

P: (775) 771-0343F: (775) 201-2924

info@englishlawpractice.com

Written by Kristen Remington