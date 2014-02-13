Places 2 Check Out: USA FitKids & Paradise Cove Fun Center - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Places 2 Check Out: USA FitKids & Paradise Cove Fun Center

Posted: Updated:

Looking for a fun place to take your kids this weekend? We've got a couple of suggestions in our Places 2 Check Out.

If your younger kids are looking to get a little exercise, USA FitKids offers classes designed to help children aged 3 to 6 get a little more exercise.

Owners say it's the perfect place to inspire a love of sports at a young age. "They're not quite ready for organized sports, but they still need exercise during the week," says owner Bill Hogan.

If your kids just want to play, you can visit Paradise Cove Fun Center, a new play place for kids that features bounce houses, a laser maze, arcade games and more.

Owners say it's a great place for parents who want to take a breather. "Just a place for people to bring their kids, have fun, be able to hang out, relax and just let their kids go at it," says Cindy Fraser.

USA FitKids Children's Center is located at 4690 Longley Lane. It's open from 9am to 6pm Tuesday through Thursday, 11am to 6pm Friday and 9am to 4pm Saturday.

And Paradise Cove can be found at 9475 Double R Boulevard. They're open from 11am to 7pm Sunday through Thursday, and stay open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday.

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.