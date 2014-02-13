Places 2 Check Out: USA FitKids & Paradise Cove Fun Center

Looking for a fun place to take your kids this weekend? We've got a couple of suggestions in our Places 2 Check Out.

If your younger kids are looking to get a little exercise, USA FitKids offers classes designed to help children aged 3 to 6 get a little more exercise.

Owners say it's the perfect place to inspire a love of sports at a young age. "They're not quite ready for organized sports, but they still need exercise during the week," says owner Bill Hogan.

If your kids just want to play, you can visit Paradise Cove Fun Center, a new play place for kids that features bounce houses, a laser maze, arcade games and more.

Owners say it's a great place for parents who want to take a breather. "Just a place for people to bring their kids, have fun, be able to hang out, relax and just let their kids go at it," says Cindy Fraser.

USA FitKids Children's Center is located at 4690 Longley Lane. It's open from 9am to 6pm Tuesday through Thursday, 11am to 6pm Friday and 9am to 4pm Saturday.

And Paradise Cove can be found at 9475 Double R Boulevard. They're open from 11am to 7pm Sunday through Thursday, and stay open until 9pm on Friday and Saturday.