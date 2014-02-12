Ginger Pear Pork Chops with Mashed Parsnips

©2014 Steve Schroeder

Prep time 20 mins

Cook time 6 1/2 hours

Serves: 4



Ingredients

2 tbsp coconut oil

4 boneless pork chops

6 parsnips

2 D'anjou pears, diced

2 tbsp minced ginger

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 ½ cups low sodium vegetable broth

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp allspice

2 tbsp honey

Kosher salt

Black pepper

¼ cup rice or almond milk

1 tsp minced garlic



Instructions

First step heat a large pot with coconut oil. Place the pork chops in a pot to sear or brown the pork chops about 2 minutes on each side. Season with a light sprinkle of kosher salt and pepper. Remove from pot and place in the slow cooker. Add to the pot with remaining coconut oil diced pears and ginger and let sauté for a few minutes. Add apple cider vinegar, vegetable broth, allspice and cinnamon and honey and let it simmer for 10 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Peel and slice the parsnips. Add them to the slow cooker.

Add the entire contents of the pot (pears and ginger) to the slow cooker. Pour over the parsnips and pork chops. Cover the slow cooker with a lid, set to low and let cook for 6-8 hours.

When done, remove parsnips and place in a mixing bowl. Add ¼ cup of rice or almond milk, a pinch of garlic, salt and pepper and blend with a hand blender until smooth.



Enjoy!



