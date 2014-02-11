Safety Watch Q&A: Pet Safety - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Safety Watch Q&A: Pet Safety

Posted: Updated:

In Safety Watch Q & A - how to help one of the more vulnerable segments of our population during emergencies - animals. You can be part of the Washoe County's Animal Rescue Team.

To learn more about the type of training involved and how you can be part of the team, Regional Animal Services Director, Barry Brode is taking your calls at 858-2222 from 5pm - 6pm.

By the way, the deadline to apply is February 25th.

From Washoe County:

Washoe County Regional Animal Services is currently looking for volunteers to join their Animal Rescue Team.

Animal Rescue Team members are a group of well-trained, dedicated volunteers who assist Animal Services staff during times of disaster, help out during special events and participate in day-to-day operations. 

When animals are threatened as part of a natural disaster or other emergency, Animal Rescue Team members work side-by-side with Animal Control Officers to help with the evacuation and care of animals that are in the path of danger. Members are also required to work eight shifts per year at the shelter and eight shifts per year on patrol with Animal Control Officers.

Applications are now available online at WashoeAnimals.com or at the front desk of the Animal Services Facility located at 2825-A Longley Lane in Reno.  Business hours are 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and present a valid driver's license.

The application deadline is February 25, 2014. Applications may be turned in at the Animal Services Facility or emailed to pets@washoecounty.us.

Volunteers are required to attend a series of four Saturday training classes. Classes are scheduled from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on March 1, March 15, March 29, and April 12, 2014.

For more information on the role and requirements for Animal Rescue Team volunteers, visit www.WashoeAnimals.com

For more information on emergencies, go to http://www.washoecounty.us/repository/files/7/disasture_brochure.pdf

 

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.