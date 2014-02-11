Safety Watch Q&A: Pet Safety

In Safety Watch Q & A - how to help one of the more vulnerable segments of our population during emergencies - animals. You can be part of the Washoe County's Animal Rescue Team.

To learn more about the type of training involved and how you can be part of the team, Regional Animal Services Director, Barry Brode is taking your calls at 858-2222 from 5pm - 6pm.

By the way, the deadline to apply is February 25th.

From Washoe County:

Washoe County Regional Animal Services is currently looking for volunteers to join their Animal Rescue Team.

Animal Rescue Team members are a group of well-trained, dedicated volunteers who assist Animal Services staff during times of disaster, help out during special events and participate in day-to-day operations.

When animals are threatened as part of a natural disaster or other emergency, Animal Rescue Team members work side-by-side with Animal Control Officers to help with the evacuation and care of animals that are in the path of danger. Members are also required to work eight shifts per year at the shelter and eight shifts per year on patrol with Animal Control Officers.

Applications are now available online at WashoeAnimals.com or at the front desk of the Animal Services Facility located at 2825-A Longley Lane in Reno. Business hours are 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants must be at least 18 years of age and present a valid driver's license.

The application deadline is February 25, 2014. Applications may be turned in at the Animal Services Facility or emailed to pets@washoecounty.us.

Volunteers are required to attend a series of four Saturday training classes. Classes are scheduled from 8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on March 1, March 15, March 29, and April 12, 2014.

For more information on the role and requirements for Animal Rescue Team volunteers, visit www.WashoeAnimals.com

For more information on emergencies, go to http://www.washoecounty.us/repository/files/7/disasture_brochure.pdf