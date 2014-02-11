Nevada 150 Events Held Throughout February

From Nevada 150:

Several events are planned throughout the Silver State in the month of February. These Nevada 150 events help celebrate all things Nevada and bring awareness to the state's 150th Anniversary of Statehood.

Held now through Feb. 16 at the East Ely Railway Depot, the Winter Steam Spectacular Winter Photo Shoot allows people to time travel to when the iron house ruled the rails. The original equipment of the Nevada Northern Railway is photographed by people from around the world. For more information, visit www.nnry.com or call 775-289-2085.

The 9th Annual Lover's Aloft Weekend, held Feb. 13-17 in various locations throughout Lovelock, is part of the inaugural Nevada State Balloon Champion Series. Enjoy the crystal-clear skies of Pershing County, and watch these colorful and graceful balloons glide along sweeping wind currents. Balloons launch from MacDougall Sports Complex. For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/#!/pages/Lovelock-Nevada/137975186265305 or call 775-273-7213.

Held Feb. 13 at The Venetian Las Vegas Resort, the 9th Annual Joint Chamber Luncheon, hosted by the Urban Chamber of Commerce, the Latin Chamber of Commerce and the Asian Chamber of Commerce of Las Vegas, will celebrate Nevada's Sesquicentennial and feature Governor Brian Sandoval. For more information, visit https://www.lvlcc.com/events/register/jointluncheon/index.php?date=2014-02-13 or call 702-737-4300.

The Early Las Vegas by Dr. Linda Miller Interpretive Talk and Book Signing will take place at the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center on Feb. 16, 2014. The Red Rock Canyon Interpretive Association invites to public to attend a special presentation by local historian Dr. Linda Miller as she reenacts Helen Stewart to the "First Lady of Las Vegas". For more information, visit http://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/ or call 702-515-5379.

Courtroom Conversations: Women in Gaming, held on Feb. 19 at The Mob Museum, will gather three of the top women in the global gaming industry to discuss the world of gaming from their unique perspectives. Patricia Becker, Jan Jones Blackhurst, and Elaine Wynn, three of the most significant and best-known women in the gaming industry, will provide a rare perspective on the challenges and successes faced by women in this important aspect of the Las Vegas economy. For more information, visit http://themobmuseum.org/archives/2013/01/08/women-in-gaming/ or call 702-229-2734.

The Asian Chamber of Commerce will host the Chinese New Year Gala in Las Vegas on Feb. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino. This annual event celebrates the accomplishments of our members for their exemplary contributions to the Asian and Las Vegas Community. For more information, visit www.lvacc.org or call 702-737-4300.



Mark your calendars for the 25th Annual Winnemucca Ranch Hand Rodeo Weekend. Join us Feb. 26 – Mar. 2 at the Winnemucca Events Complex to experience Nevada's largest and most exciting Ranch Hand Rodeo and Horse Sale. Over 30 teams compete for prizes and bragging rights. For more information, visit www.RanchRodeoNV.com or call 775-623-5071.

To view all the upcoming events for the Nevada 150 celebration, please visit www.nevada150.org.

