Nevada Softball Sweeps a Pair to Open 2014

Nevada Release

2/8/2014

Sophomore Jasmine Jenkins went 5-for-8 with four RBI and senior Karlyn Jones picked up two saves as the Nevada softball team opened 2014 with two wins Friday at the Red Desert Classic on Friday.

Nevada (2-0) outlasted BYU in a see-saw battle in the opener on Friday, battling back from a 9-6 deficit with a four-run sixth inning to top the Cougars, 10-9. Against Southern Utah, Megan Dortch went five strong innings and Jones struck out four in the final two games in a 4-2 win over the Thunderbirds.

"It was nice to see us scrap out a couple of victories today despite not really playing our best ball," Nevada coach Matt Meuchel said. "Early in the year, that's a good sign to see a team keep battling and then finding ways to win. It's a good start and we'll take it."

Nevada will be back in action Saturday at the tournament with a single game against Idaho State.

The Wolf Pack knocked 11 hits against BYU as eight of the nine spots in the lineup had at least one hit and Jenkins, Megan Sweet and Sara Parsons each collected two hits. Jenkins drove in three in the game and Sara Parsons' fly ball in the sixth scored a pair of runs as Nevada battled back after losing a 5-0 lead to get the win.

Junior Bailey Brewer got the start and pitched into the fifth inning, giving up seven hits, seven runs (five earned), while walking two and striking out four. Freshman McKenna Isenberg pitched one inning of relief to earn her first collegiate victory. Jones struck out four in two innings of relief to earn the save.

Against Southern Utah, Megan Dortch yielded an unearned run in the first but Nevada battled back with a run in the second to tie it and two in the third to take the lead. After another unearned run in the fifth, Nevada got the run back in the bottom of the inning to give Jones a 4-2 cushion to close it out.

Dortch gave up seven hits and both runs were unearned as she earned her first win of the year. She walked four and struck out one. Jones fanned four more in those two innings to give her eight Ks in just four innings of work thus far.

Jenkins had three more hits and Karley Hopkins had while Jenkins, Parsons, Ashley Butera and Nikki Orozco each drove in a run in the win.