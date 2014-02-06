Nevada Men Fall at Utah State 83-75

Nevada Release

2/5/2014

Nevada is 12-11 overall and 7-3 in the Mountain West falling 83-75 at Utah State (13-9, 3-7 MW) tonight.

Nevada plays at #5 San Diego State (20-1, 9-0 MW) on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Aztecs won 67-65 at Boise State tonight. Saturday's game will air on ESPN3.

Senior guard Deonte Burton scored a game-high 23 points and moved past Marcelus Kemp (2004-08) into second on Nevada's career scoring list. Burton has 1,944 career points and Kemp totaled 1,935 during his career.

Burton led the Pack in scoring for the 17th time, scored over 20 points for the 13th time and posted a game-high for the 12th time this season.

Sophomore Cole Huff finished with 21 points marking just his second game of 20 or more points in his career. The other game was a career-high 31 earlier this season at Fresno State.

Junior Michael Perez scored in double figures for the 14th time and snapped a two-game stretch of not reaching double figures.

Senior guard Jerry Evans, Jr. had his five-game streak of scoring in double figures snapped as he finished with seven points. It's the second time this season he scored double figures in five consecutive games which is the longest streak of his career.

Junior forward Ronnie Stevens, Jr. made his first appearances after missing 12 games with a stress fracture that required surgery. Stevens played 14 minutes and had three rebounds.

Junior forward AJ West has four blocks in each of the last three games. West has five games this season with four or more blocks. He has a block in 11 of the 12 games in which he has played.

Head coach David Carter is 86-69 in his fifth season at Nevada.