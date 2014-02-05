Breakfast Stew with Poached Egg

(c)2014 Steve Schroeder

Prep time 10 mins

Cook time 40 mins

Total time 50 mins

Serves: 6-8

Ingredients

2 chorizo chicken sausages, finely chopped

4 pieces crispy bacon, chopped

1 lbs chuck roast diced

1 1/2 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

1 onion, diced

1 28 oz can diced tomatoes (don't drain the can, we need the liquid)

3 tbsp tomato paste

2 cups low sodium beef stock

2 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 garlic clove

1 handful spinach

1 tsp chili powder

1/2 tsp red pepper flakes

1 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp ground cloves

1/2 tsp smoked paprika

Pinch of kosher salt

4 organic eggs

2 tsp vinegar

Instructions



For the Stew



Heat oil in a medium-sized pot and add diced chuck roast and braise to seal in the juices. Remove meat from pot and keep for later. Add diced onions and garlic to the pot and sauté for 5 minutes until soft. Add in chopped sausage and cook, mixing often, until sausage is fully cooked, add the chuck back to the pot. In a pan or in the microwave, cook bacon until crispy; pat and set aside. Add entire contents of the can of diced tomatoes, tomato paste, beef stock, apple cider vinegar and spices into the pot and mix. Add spinach, reduce heat and simmer for 30 min.

For the Poached Egg

In a medium saucepan add water to a depth of 1 1/2 inches. Heat the water to nearly a boil, but do not let it boil. Add the vinegar to the water. Crack 1 egg into a ramekin. Dip the ramekin to the water and let the egg slip out of the ramekin in to the water. Let it cook 4 1/2 minutes, don't touch it. Carefully spoon out poached egg and serve over stew.

