Safety Watch Q&A: Forensic Science

The Forensic Science Division of the Washoe County Sheriff's Office is committed to delivering state of the art scientific analysis and investigative services in 14 of Nevada's 17 counties.

To learn more about what they do, Renee Romero is taking your calls in tonight's Safety Watch.

She's the director of the forensic science division. She can explain what the forensic unit does as well as talk about the DNA backlog that the sheriff's office is running into.

To talk with Renee, call 858-2222. Lines are open 5pm-6pm.

And for more information on the program, click here.