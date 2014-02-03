State Song for Orchestra and Chorus Available for Download - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

State Song for Orchestra and Chorus Available for Download

Posted: Updated:

From RKPR Inc. for Reno Philharmonic:

To celebrate the State of Nevada's 150th birthday this October 2014, the Reno Philharmonic Association has commissioned and made available new arrangements of the state song "Home Means Nevada" for orchestras and choral groups throughout the state. David Bugli, a local composer, was commissioned to create a package of orchestral and choral arrangements of the song, including level-appropriate versions for elementary through high school musicians and singers, as well as a professional extended version for full orchestra and chorus.

Due to a significant grant from the E. L. Wiegand Foundation, the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus recorded and produced this milestone collection now available free-of-charge via online download. Sheet music for each version accompanies the performances.

Although immediately relevant as a part of this year's sesquicentennial activities throughout Nevada, these brand new orchestral and choral arrangements will continue to benefit students, educators, musicians, singers and residents for years and decades to come.

Educators and students are encouraged to learn, perform, record and share socially performances of this sesquicentennial achievement.  Videos can be submitted to the Reno Philharmonic via YouTube. Once uploaded, video links should be sent to aheald@renophil.com. Videos must be received no later than Oct. 1, 2014 to be considered for inclusion in a video montage that will be part of the Reno Philharmonic's Classix Two concert in October 2014.

The E. L. Wiegand Foundation is the exclusive sponsor of the Reno Philharmonic's "Home Means Nevada" project. For more information and to download audio files and accompanying sheet music, visit www.renophil.com.

From RKPR Inc. for Reno Philharmonic

  • NewsMore>>

  • March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    March for Our Lives Reno Expecting Thousands of Protesters

    Saturday, March 24 2018 2:57 PM EDT2018-03-24 18:57:34 GMT

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

    On Saturday, children, students and families will march on Washington D.C. to demand that lawmakers take steps to reform gun laws and protect our schools. Right here in northern Nevada, local march organizers expect to see thousands of protesters in downtown Reno and Truckee.

    More >>

  • Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Trump Order Would Ban Most Transgender Troops from Serving

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:43 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:43:52 GMT

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

    PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is issuing an order to ban transgender people from serving in the military except under "limited circumstances," following up on his calls to ban transgender individuals from serving.

    More >>

  • Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Two Suspects on the Loose After Stealing Merchandise from Sparks Business

    Saturday, March 24 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-03-24 16:31:22 GMT

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>

    Sparks Police need your help with identifying two burglary suspects on the loose.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
SECTIONS
News
Weather
Sports
Health
What's on 2
Sales
Lifestyle
FEATURES
Face the State
Someone 2 Know
Nevada Backroads
ABOUT US
News Team
Job Openings
Contact KTVN
Contest Rules
Closed Captioning
Buy a DVD
Birthdays
Bill Pay
PUBLIC FILE
KTVN Public File
KTVN EEO Report
To Request Notification of All Job Openings
Public File Assistance
KTVN-TV

KTVN-TV
Phone: (775) 858-2222
Fax: (775) 861-4298

Mailing Address:
4925 Energy Way
Reno, NV 89502

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Sarkes Tarzian, Inc. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.