State Song for Orchestra and Chorus Available for Download

From RKPR Inc. for Reno Philharmonic:

To celebrate the State of Nevada's 150th birthday this October 2014, the Reno Philharmonic Association has commissioned and made available new arrangements of the state song "Home Means Nevada" for orchestras and choral groups throughout the state. David Bugli, a local composer, was commissioned to create a package of orchestral and choral arrangements of the song, including level-appropriate versions for elementary through high school musicians and singers, as well as a professional extended version for full orchestra and chorus.

Due to a significant grant from the E. L. Wiegand Foundation, the Reno Philharmonic Orchestra and Chorus recorded and produced this milestone collection now available free-of-charge via online download. Sheet music for each version accompanies the performances.

Although immediately relevant as a part of this year's sesquicentennial activities throughout Nevada, these brand new orchestral and choral arrangements will continue to benefit students, educators, musicians, singers and residents for years and decades to come.

Educators and students are encouraged to learn, perform, record and share socially performances of this sesquicentennial achievement. Videos can be submitted to the Reno Philharmonic via YouTube. Once uploaded, video links should be sent to aheald@renophil.com. Videos must be received no later than Oct. 1, 2014 to be considered for inclusion in a video montage that will be part of the Reno Philharmonic's Classix Two concert in October 2014.

The E. L. Wiegand Foundation is the exclusive sponsor of the Reno Philharmonic's "Home Means Nevada" project. For more information and to download audio files and accompanying sheet music, visit www.renophil.com.

From RKPR Inc. for Reno Philharmonic