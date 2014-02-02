Wolf Pack Men's Basketball team out play Air Force in OT

*Nevada Press Release*

Nevada is 12-10 overall and 7-2 in the Mountain West after defeating Air Force (9-11, 3-6 MW) in overtime 69-56 today.

Nevada plays at Utah State (12-9, 2-7 MW) on Wednesday at 6 p.m. PT. The game will air on ROOT Sports and the MWN. The Aggies lost 74-57 at Wyoming today. The Pack won the earlier meeting in Reno 62-54 on Jan. 11.

The Wolf Pack is two games over .500 for the first time this season.

The 13 point victory is the largest of the season for the Pack and third double digit victory of the year.

The Wolf Pack is in third place in the MW standings with the 7-2 mark. Last season Nevada went 3-13 and finished last in its first year in the conference.

Nevada played its third overtime game in the last four games which includes a 96-86 double overtime at Fresno State. The Pack is 2-1 in those three overtime games. One the season the Wolf Pack is 3-2 in overtime.

The Pack led 31-18 at halftime. The 13-point lead is the largest halftime advantage of the season for Nevada.

Jerry Evans, Jr. (17), Cole Huff (13), Deonte Burton (10) and AJ West (10) all scored in double figures. It's the 10th time the Pack had four players score in double figures in the same game and Nevada is 7-3 in those contests.

Evans led the Pack in scoring for the sixth time this season with his 17 points. He has scored in double figures in the last five games which ties his career long streak. Earlier this season he scored in double figures in five consecutive games. On the season he has reached double figures 15 times.

Evans posted his second career double-double as he grabbed 10 rebounds.

West posted his second double-double of the season with 10 points and a game-high 12 rebounds. He had a game-high four blocks.

West dominated overtime scoring seven points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked two shots. He made both field goals and 3-of-5 free throws.

Making his 120th consecutive start Burton scored in double figures for the 21st time this season.

Nevada's bench outscored AF 11-0. On Wednesday in the Colorado State the Pack bench outscored the Rams 13-5. At Wyoming a week ago Nevada was held scoreless for the first time this season being outscored by the Cowboys 7-0.

Sophomore Marqueze Coleman's nine points is his high in the last nine games and since returning after missing five games with an eye injury that required surgery.

Head coach David Carter is 86-68 in his fifth season at Nevada.

