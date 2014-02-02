Nevada Women's Basketball team top Air Force in OT

*Nevada Press Release*

Mimi Mungedi and Arielle Wideman each recorded double-doubles as the Nevada women's basketball team took an 84-74 win in overtime at Air Force on Saturday.

Nevada won for the third time in its last four games to climb back to .500 overall at 10-10 on the year. The Wolf Pack's fifth conference victory of the season gives Nevada a 5-4 mark halfway through league play.

Mungedi poured in a career-high 24 points and recorded her second-highest rebounding total with 14 rebounds in the win. It marked the third double-double of her career and second this season. Wideman scored 11 points and recorded a career-high 10 assists against the Falcons for her first career double-double.

Nevada led by seven at the break but a feisty Air Force team clawed back into it in the second half to force the extra session. Tied at 70 with under 20 seconds left, Nevada had the ball coming out of a timeout. Terilyn Moe, who had battled foul trouble all game, drove in the lane but was called for a charge to give the ball to Air Force. Nevada stole a pass and Emily Burns missed an 18-footer at the buzzer to send it to overtime.

In the extra session, Nevada pulled away for the win.

The Wolf Pack, which led by as many as 17 points, shot 50 percent from the field at 33-of-66 but struggled holding on to the ball with 26 turnovers, the most since 28 giveaways against Cal State East Bay earlier this season.

Iman Lathan had perhaps the best game of her young Nevada career, scoring a career-high eight points off the bench for the Wolf Pack. Danika Sharp added 15 points as Nevada had 12 players score in the game.

The Wolf Pack will be back in action Wednesday as it returns home for two games at Lawlor Events Center next week. First up is Utah State at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, the annual Girls and Women in Sports Game. Saturday's match up against San Diego State is Nevada's Pink Game as the Wolf Pack will feature a number of promotions and features to raise money for the Kay Yow Foundations and the fight against women's cancers. Both games will be broadcast at NevadaWolfPack.tv on the Mountain West Network. Don Marchand will also have the call on the new home of the Wolf Pack women's basketball team, KFOY 1060 AM, NBC Sports Radio.

*Nevada Press Release*