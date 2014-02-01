High School Basketball Scores Friday Night - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

High School Basketball Scores Friday Night

Garrett Dearborn
Channel 2 Sports
Boys

Carson 52      Bishop Manogue 54

McQueen 46     North Valleys 56

Damonte Ranch 67     Wooster 37

Lowry 57     Sparks 16

Reed 69      Hug 56

Douglas 46      Galena 59

Spring Creek 55     Dayton 41

Spanish Springs 64     Reno 72

West Wendover 64     Incline 79

Churchill County 47     Truckee 44

Girls

Spanish Springs 17      Reno 64

McQueen 47      North Valleys 31

Damonte Ranch 61      Wooster 31

Lowry 55       Sparks 22

Reed 97      Hug 30

Spring Creek 56      Dayton 24

Douglas 39      Galena 27

Carson 38      Bishop Manogue 64

Churchill County 31       Truckee 24

