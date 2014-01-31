Former Galena Star, Luke Babbitt back in the N.B. A.? - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

Former Galena Star, Luke Babbitt back in the N.B.A.?

Garrett Dearborn
Former Galena and Wolf Pack star, Luke Babbitt could be coming back to the N.B.A.   Comcast Sports Northwest is reporting, Babbitt is in contract negotiations with the New Orleans Pelicans.  But his current team in Central Russia has not agreed to terminate his contract.


The 24 year old, signed a one-year deal with B.C. Nizhny Novorgorod of V.T.B. League back in August. Luke was a first round pick  of the Portland Trail Blazers in 2010.   He averaged 3.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in three years with the team.  But the Blazers did not extend the fourth-year option on his rookie deal at the end of last season.

