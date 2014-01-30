Nevada Men Beat Colorado State 76-67 Wednesday

Nevada Release

1/29/2014

Nevada is 11-10 overall and 6-2 in the Mountain West after defeating Colorado State (12-9, 3-5 MW) 76-67 tonight.

The Wolf Pack hosts Air Force (9-10, 3-5 MW) on Saturday at 3:05 p.m. The Falcons lost 69-58 at Boise State tonight.

Senior guard Deonte Burton became the third player in Nevada history to score 1,900 points. Burton needed seven points to reach the mark and scored a team-high 18. The 1,911 career points is 28 back of Marcelus Kemp (2004-08) for second.

Burton tied his season-high with seven rebounds.

Burton led the Pack in scoring for the 16th time this season and 58th time in his career. It was his 20th double figure scoring game of the season and 92nd of his career.

For the ninth time this season Nevada had four players score in double figures. In addition to Burton's 18 points, Jerry Evans, Jr. had 16 while AJ West and Cole Huff finished with 12. The Pack is 5-4 when four players score in double figures.

Evans has scored in double figures the last four games and 14 times on the season.

Junior guard Michael Perez scored a season-low five points but dished out six assists. For the second time this year he did not make a 3-pointer going 0-for-3 from behind the arc. Perez also went 0-for-3 at home against Utah State.

The Pack's 6-2 MW record has the team in third place in the conference standings. The six MW wins is double the three Nevada had all last season as they went 3-13 to finish last in the 9-team league.

AJ West led the Pack in rebound for the fifth time finishing with nine. West had four blocks, one off his season high of five.

After not scoring a point for the first time this season in the last game at Wyoming the Pack bench totaled 13 tonight.

Head coach David Carter is 85-68 in his fifth season at Nevada.