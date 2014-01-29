Reed's Williams Named to McDonald's All-America Team

If you needed any further proof that Reed's Gabby Williams is the best high school girls basketball player in the state, there's this - she was just named to the prestigious McDonald's All-America Team Wednesday afternoon.

Williams is the first Northern Nevada female to ever be selected to the McDonald's team.

She is just one of 24 girls from across the country to play in the annual all-star game that puts the best in the country against each other.

A great story too, after blowing out her knee last year, Gabby came back a little over a month ago and is currently averaging just over 20-points per game, and shooting 78% from 3-point range.

Williams recently signed a letter of intent to for a full ride to perennial powerhouse Connecticut.

The 13th annual McDonald's All-American girls game will be played April 2nd at Chicago's United Center and will be televised on ESPNU.

Williams now joins an impressive list of players who have donned the McDonald's All American jersey including: Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul, Candace Parker, Maya Moore, Elena Delle Donne and Skylar Diggins.

Written by Garrett Dearborn