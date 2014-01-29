OssoBuco - KTVN Channel 2 - Reno Tahoe Sparks News, Weather, Video

OssoBuco

©2014 Steve Schroeder
Owner, Reno Street Food

Serves 4
Prep time 15 min
Cook time 90 min
Total time: 1 hr 45 min

Ingredients
4 1-lb beef shanks, bone in
1/3 C avocado oil
1 cup carrot
1 cup onion
1 cup celery
3 cloves garlic, crushed
6 oz tomato paste
1 1/2 Tbsp unsalted butter
2/3 C white wine vinegar, 1/3 C water mixture
2 C low sodium chicken stock
2 tsp kosher salt
pinch of black pepper
butcher twine

Fresh herbs
12 inch x 12 inch cheesecloth
8 inches Butcher twine
2 sprig of rosemary
2 sprig of thyme
2 bay leaf
2 whole cloves

Directions
Dice celery, carrot, and onion and set them aside for later.  Prepare your herbs and tie in cheesecloth.
Heat avocado oil over medium-high heat in your dutch oven.  Rinse and pat dry shanks; then salt and pepper both sides.  Use butcher twine to tie around the shanks to help keep the meat on the bone.
Sear the shanks in the dutch oven for 2 minutes per side, and set aside temporarily.
Add onions, carrots and celery to the dutch oven and mix until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add in tomato paste, and stir throughout. Next, add in chicken stock, butter, and herbs in the cheesecloth, add in vinegar/water mixture and bring to a boil and reduce to half. Return shanks to the dutch oven and turn down heat to low. Simmer covered for 90 minutes, flipping shanks every 15-20 minutes.
Plate shank and pour sauce and vegetables over it.  If you're lucky, you'll still have some bone marrow to indulge on as well!

Enjoy!

__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis    ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet

Disclaimer
This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.

