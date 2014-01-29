©2014 Steve Schroeder

Owner, Reno Street Food



Serves 4

Prep time 15 min

Cook time 90 min

Total time: 1 hr 45 min



Ingredients

4 1-lb beef shanks, bone in

1/3 C avocado oil

1 cup carrot

1 cup onion

1 cup celery

3 cloves garlic, crushed

6 oz tomato paste

1 1/2 Tbsp unsalted butter

2/3 C white wine vinegar, 1/3 C water mixture

2 C low sodium chicken stock

2 tsp kosher salt

pinch of black pepper

butcher twine



Fresh herbs

12 inch x 12 inch cheesecloth

8 inches Butcher twine

2 sprig of rosemary

2 sprig of thyme

2 bay leaf

2 whole cloves



Directions

Dice celery, carrot, and onion and set them aside for later. Prepare your herbs and tie in cheesecloth.

Heat avocado oil over medium-high heat in your dutch oven. Rinse and pat dry shanks; then salt and pepper both sides. Use butcher twine to tie around the shanks to help keep the meat on the bone.

Sear the shanks in the dutch oven for 2 minutes per side, and set aside temporarily.

Add onions, carrots and celery to the dutch oven and mix until soft and translucent, about 5 minutes. Add in tomato paste, and stir throughout. Next, add in chicken stock, butter, and herbs in the cheesecloth, add in vinegar/water mixture and bring to a boil and reduce to half. Return shanks to the dutch oven and turn down heat to low. Simmer covered for 90 minutes, flipping shanks every 15-20 minutes.

Plate shank and pour sauce and vegetables over it. If you're lucky, you'll still have some bone marrow to indulge on as well!



Enjoy!



__CKD non-dialysis ___Dialysis ___Diabetes __XX_General Diet



Disclaimer

This recipe is intended for general diet only. Chronic Kidney Disease, Dialysis and Diabetes patients should check with your doctor, dietician or nutritionist for serving sizes and ingredients that are best for you. Each individual diet may vary.