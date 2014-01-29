Money Watch Q&A: Finding a Job

Do you or someone you know need help finding a job? Tonight's Money Watch Q & A is for you. Brad Stewart is the Branch Manager of staffing firm, ProLogistix and Personnel One. He confirms northern Nevada is seeing job growth, but certain industries show more potential for hiring than others. This is encouraging to locals who make up the state's 8.8% unemployment rate.

To learn more about finding temporary work, call Brad on our Money Watch Q & A lines at (775) 858-2222 from 5-6 p.m.

ProLogistix/Personnel One fills all levels of logistics/warehouse positions, ranging from entry-level to managerial talent. Whether you are looking for temporary, temp-to-hire or direct hire, Brad says their efforts cost job-seekers nothing. In tonight's Money Watch Q & A segment, Brad will also offer our viewers some strategies for turning part-time work into full-time jobs.

To learn more about ProLogistix/Personnel One, log onto: http://www.prologistix.com/ or call (775) 323-4888.

Written by Kristen Remington