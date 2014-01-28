Sale of First Nevada Sesquicentennial Medallions Ends Jan. 31

From Nevada 150:

Orders for the first design of the Nevada Sesquicentennial medallions will end at midnight on Jan. 31, 2014. The first mintage of the popular medallions reached a sell-out in October, and a second mintage was approved by the Nevada 150 Commission. Orders taken for the second mintage of the first design will be fulfilled through March 2014.

Displaying the official Sesquicentennial logo, the medallions have proven to be a popular item. More than 1,950 silver and nearly 1,425 copper medallions have been sold since going on sale.

Each one-ounce medallion is made from pure Nevada silver from the Coeur Mine in Rochester, Nev. and contains the Nevada 150 design on one side and the official Nevada state seal on the other. The silver medallion is available to the public at $100.50 each. The Sesquicentennial copper medallions have the same design as the silver medallions and are available for purchase at $15 each.

Orders for the Sesquicentennial medallions can be made through the Legislative Gift Shop (LGS) website at https://www.leg.state.nv.us/app/lcbstore/a/default.aspx or in person at the LGS, 401 South Carson St., Carson City.

Sales of the commemorative medallions will help fund the Nevada 150 events and year-long celebration. Throughout the year, four different medallions will be released at different dates for purchase. For more information about Nevada 150, visit www.nevada150.org.

