Places 2 Check Out: Coffeebar in Reno

Earlier this week Coffeebar Reno held a soft opening at their new location in Midtown. They've had a store on Jibboom Street in Truckee for the past three years.

The owner says they're looking forward to becoming a part of the community in Reno.

"We're just really excited to kinda be a part of the neighborhood and we feel really honored to be able to open up in this location and just really integrate ourselves as quickly as we have already just in a few days with everybody that lives around us," says owner Greg Buchheister.

This Italian style cafe isn't quite like a typical coffee shop, along the usual drinks, they also offer fresh-baked goods, snacks like paninis and crepes, plus desserts - and they plan to start serving beer and wine in the near future.

"The nice thing about the concept is that you can come in and get a beer, your wife gets a chai and the kids get gelato so there's kind of something for everybody, that's of high quality."

When it comes to coffee their staple is their French press, though the owner says they do an amazing mocha as well. And all their beans are roasted by local coffee guru Carl Staub.

They also pride themselves on friendliness and quality of service.

"We bring a really friendly environment, we want to know our customers, their names and know about them and we want to deliver consistent high quality coffee every time," says general manager Eric Schoenfeld-Mineur.

Their grand opening is happening this weekend from 6 am to 8 pm Saturday and Sunday. It will feature free coffee, tea and other beverages, and they'll be taking donations for the Boys and Girls Club of Truckee Meadows.

Coffeebar Reno is located at 680 Mount Rose Street where Bibo Coffee used to be. They're open from 6 am to 10 pm daily.

For more information go to http://www.coffeebartruckee.com/#drink