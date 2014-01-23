Nevada Women Upset Fresno State 63-60

Nevada Release

1/22/2014

Danika Sharp led Nevada with 15 points as the Nevada women's basketball team rallied from seven down to beat Mountain West-leading Fresno State, 63-60, at Lawlor Events Center on Wednesday night.

Leading by one as the shot clock was winding down, point guard Terilyn Moe hit a runner over Bulldogs' 6-6 center Jacinta Vandenberg to push the lead to 3 with under 10 seconds to play. Fresno State's 3-pointer at the buzzer was off the mark and Nevada improved to 8-9 overall and 3-3 in Mountain West play. Fresno State, which entered the game tied for the MW lead, fell to 11-7 overall and 5-2 in league play.

Coming off last year's win in Fresno, Nevada now has back-to-back wins over the Bulldogs for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Fresno State opened the second half with a 12-0 run to take a seven-point lead. Both teams struggled from the floor down the stretch, especially from deep as Fresno Stat was 0-for-12 in the second half and Nevada was 0-for-7.

The Pack clawed back into things with defense and rebounds as 23 second-chance points helped spur the comeback.

Arielle Wideman scored 11 points for the Pack and Aja Johnson came off the bench with nine rebounds to go along with six points. Moe was just 3-for-11 from the floor but her basket at the end gave Nevada the cushion it needed as she finished with eight points.

Sharp hit three first-half 3-pointers as she moved into second place by herself (breaking a tie with Johnna Ward) for second place all-time in career treys at Nevada.

Nevada led 38-33 at halftime as the Pack used a 12-2 run to take a lead that reached as many as 10 points in the first half. Sharp led Nevada with 11 points at the break.

The Wolf Pack will be back in action on Saturday as it remains at home to play host to Wyoming at Lawlor Events Center at 4 p.m.